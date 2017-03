Officials: Storm could be to blame for one-vehicle crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Monday’s stormy weather is being blamed for a wreck on Airways Boulevard.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News a woman was hurt when her car ran off the road and flipped, late Monday afternoon. Her foot was trapped in the wreckage, so county firefighters had to use special tools to free her.

Officials on the scene said she should fully recover.