Residents claim a tornado ripped through Decaturville

DECATURVILLE, Tenn– A frightening sound sends residents of Decaturville seeking shelter after they claim a tornado slammed into the area Monday.

“These are dangerous,” resident Cecil Walker said.

Downed power lines, trees snapped and a mobile home flattened after the storm swept across the area.

“I ducked in the house and told my wife to get my grandson and get in the floor with him and cover him with pillows,” Walker said.

Walker said he has lived on Brooksie Thompson Road for more than two decades and said he cannot remember a storm this bad.

“I heard a bunch of them go over that didn’t touch down and you pretty well remember the sound from them and you know it’s a tornado when it goes over. It has that certain roar about it,” Walker said.

The storm knocked power out across the area. Walker said it is something nothing can prepare you for.

“We had been watching for it and we had been warned it was coming and I was sitting out on the front and I could tell when it hit the trees at the end of the house and stuff started flying around,” Walked described.

“Well I hear all the time on TV it sounds like a train.Well that’s a pretty good description of it. It’s a whirling sound,” Walker said.

Officials said no one was injured in the storm, which is a major relief for Walker as he with the love of his life and his pride and joy.

“Their safety is the main thing. I wasn’t worried about myself I was worried about them and I wanted to make sure my little grandson didn’t get skinned up,” Walker said.

Crews on scene said they will be working into the night to clear trees and restore power to the area.