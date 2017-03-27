Severe Weather Threat Comes to an End

Weather Update – 10:45pm

Scattered thunderstorms have come to an end tonight. Winds will gradually shift out of the northwest. Clearing behind the main front should allow temperatures to fall tonight into the mid 50s. We should bottom out around 55°F overnight. We’ll keep the clouds around most of this evening. In fact, patchy fog will likely develop.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy day to start, but dry air moving in should allow a partly sunny day. Temperatures should rise into the upper 60s to around 70 tomorrow. It should be an atypical spring-like day.

We have a nice break from the action, but we are watching late Wednesday into Thursday. The latest model guidance looks identical to today, only more moisture and it looks overall warmer. Latest models set temperatures to near 80 on Wednesday. Stay tuned to the latest information. It is my Friday, so everyone have a great week!

VIPIR Storm Team 7: Meteorologist Moe Shamell

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe