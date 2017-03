WEATHER UPDATE

AN ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN WILL CONTINUE OVER THE MID-SOUTH FOR THE UPCOMING WEEK. NUMEROUS ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL OCCUR AS A RESULT.

THE FIRST ROUND OF THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY WILL OCCUR THROUGH THIS EVENING AS A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM TRACKS FROM THE CENTRAL PLAINS TO THE OHIO VALLEY. SEVERAL THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING.

ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL OCCUR BY WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING AS AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM TRACKS OVER THE MID-SOUTH. SOME STORMS COULD BE SEVERE WITH THIS SYSTEM AS WELL.

TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS WITH HIGHS RANGING FROM THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 80S THROUGH THURSDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com