Jackson Exchange Club recognizes its Man of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson’s newest Man of the Year is recognized Tuesday night as the Exchange Club of Jackson hosted the evening honoring Nathan Pride.

A local attorney, Pride made history in 2012 when he was elected as the first African American to serve as circuit court judge for Madison, Henderson and Chester counties.

Those who nominated him praised Pride for his years of service, especially helping those in need with his legal expertise.

“I just try to give back to Jackson because Jackson’s been good to me and if we don’t take a step to do something to give back, who will? And God has blessed me and I think I should bless others so, what little bit I’ve done, if it’s been a contribution then I’m glad I’ve been able to contribute,” said Man of the Year, Nathan Pride.

The Jackson Exchange Club has hosted this annual event since 1949.