Drivers urged to ‘look twice, save a life’ for motorcycle safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — A serious car accident last week led to a motorcyclist being airlifted in critical condition. Jackson police say it has not yet been determined who was at fault, but with the weather getting warmer, it is the perfect time to remind both riders as well as drivers of important tips on how to stay safe.

“Usually in an accident, the first thing car drivers will say is, ‘I never saw him,’ so one very critical thing that drivers can do is look twice,” said Michael Woods, Harley Riding Academy Instructor.

“People just don’t see you. They turn into you, they pull out in front of you, thinking you can stop on a dime,” C.W. Bird said.

Professionals say “look twice, save a life” is a good motto to keep in mind when sharing the road.

“I never change a lane — I never do anything — without actually turning my head to look, just to make sure,” Bird said.

They also recommend riders take the time to make sure their bikes as well as themselves are prepared for whatever they may face on the road ahead.

“One of the most important things a rider can do is a pre-ride inspection before every ride,” Woods said. “Check things. We call it T-CLOCK. We check tires. We check controls.”

“You want to make sure that your helmet is DOT [Department of Transportation] approved,” said Debbie Todd, sales associate at Bumpus Harley-Davidson. “If it has some form of eye protection on there, that’s awesome too. That helps to protect you.”

The main message when it comes to motorcycle safety is that it’s a team effort. Drivers need to look out for riders, and riders need to also look out for drivers.

Harley-Davidson says no matter what your level of driving experience, it is a good idea to take a class to keep your knowledge and skills sharp.