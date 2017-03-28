Man accused of stopping, harassing driver in Weakley County

UPDATE — Nathan Adams now faces additional charges. He is also charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in the Monday evening incident in which he’s accused of stopping the woman on Highway 22, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office has also received word from a woman who says she was stopped by the same man Monday afternoon in Union City.

Original story:

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies have arrested a man who reportedly stopped and harassed a woman while she was driving near Dresden.

Nathan Adams of Carroll County was arrested Tuesday morning near Palmersville, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

A woman told deputies that a man flashed his headlights behind her around 10 p.m. Monday as she was driving along Highway 22 between Dresden and Gleason.

She pulled over, and the man reportedly pulled up beside her vehicle. He told her through his window that he had found out his wife was cheating on him and that he was looking for someone to “console” him, according to the release.

The woman told deputies she said no and rolled up her window. The man then reportedly swerved in front of her and tried to get her to stop.

The woman got a tag number for the vehicle, and the man was later identified as Adams, according to the release.

Adams had an active warrant for his arrest from Carroll County on a domestic assault charge, the release states.

A deputy located Adams Tuesday morning near Palmersville and took him into custody after a short foot chase.

He was arrested on the domestic assault warrant and also will face charges of evading arrest and resisting arrest in Weakley County.