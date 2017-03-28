Mugshots : Madison County : 3/27/17 – 3/28/17

1/15 Keundre McMullin No charges entered

2/15 Shikia Pirtle Violation of community corrections

3/15 Shwana Goyer Theft under $500, schedule VI drug violations

4/15 Scott Liggett Violation of probation

5/15 Roger Dodd Violation of community corrections

6/15 Natasha Gray Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/15 Marcus Burgess Evading arrest, violation of probation

8/15 Joshua Beard Violation of probation, theft under $500, schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/15 Jeffery Steele Simple possession/casual exchange

10/15 Garrett Soria Schedule VI drug violations

11/15 Dustin Ramey Schedule VI drug violations

12/15 Donald Vengrin Driving on revoked/suspended license

13/15 Cory Watson DUI, violation of community corrections, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/15 Cindy Rich Shoplifting

15/15 Casey Fisher Schedule VI drug violations































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/28/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.