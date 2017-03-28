Mugshots : Madison County : 3/27/17 – 3/28/17 March 28, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Keundre McMullin No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Shikia Pirtle Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Shwana Goyer Theft under $500, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Scott Liggett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Roger Dodd Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Natasha Gray Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Marcus Burgess Evading arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Joshua Beard Violation of probation, theft under $500, schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jeffery Steele Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Garrett Soria Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Dustin Ramey Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Donald Vengrin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Cory Watson DUI, violation of community corrections, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Cindy Rich Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Casey Fisher Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/28/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore