National Weather Service confirms tornado in Decaturville

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Monday in Decaturville.

The NWS Memphis had storm survey crews in the area Tuesday to assess the damage.

They have confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred in Decaturville. Winds were estimated at 100-110 mph.

