Officers capture shoplifting suspects who led police on car chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say shoplifting suspects who led police on a chase through Jackson Tuesday morning have been captured in Whiteville.

Police responded to a shoplifting call around 11:46 a.m. at Kroger on Stonebrook where three people had taken an undetermined number of items from the store, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The three fled the scene in a champagne-colored Buick, and the driver attempted to assault an officer as they evaded police, according to the release.

The driver led police on a lengthy chase that ended when they were last seen in south Jackson.

The Whiteville Police Department confirms they later took all three suspects into custody. Police shared photos from the scene of the arrests.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).