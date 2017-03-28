Proposed law would require ‘In God We Trust’ on Tenn. license plates

JACKSON, Tenn. — A bill making its way through the state legislature would require all Tennessee license plates to include the phrase “In God We Trust.” “I think it would do fine on the license plate,” Betty McCord, a driver, said. “I’d even put it all over my car.” Most people told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they support it. “I’d feel like I had the protection of God around me at all times,” Mary Robertson, a driver, said. Jeremy Brown, lead pastor at Journey Church in Three Way, said he agrees with it but would not support the bill in its current form. “I wouldn’t want anybody to impose their views on me as much as I wouldn’t want to impose mine on them,” Brown said. “I’d rather them own it on their own.”

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office said even though the phrase “In God We Trust” is part of United States history, it still has religious connotations, which is why it could be considered unconstitutional.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery said that same license plate would be defensible if citizens had the opportunity to opt out and not get one.