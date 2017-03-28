Severe Weather Possible Thursday



________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Clear skies and light winds have allowed temperatures to return to the 70s for most of West Tennessee! Even warmer weather will be possible tomorrow when a warm front moves through the region. However, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in the area on Thursday.

TONIGHT

Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies to continue. Scattered clouds will develop later on this evening but conditions will remain dry. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 50s by sunrise at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Skies will be a little bit cloudier tomorrow with a slight chance for rain as a warm front moves through the region. On Thursday, a series of cold fronts will sweep through West Tennessee bringing a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms once again. At this moment, nearly all of West Tennessee is, once again, under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the forecast timeline and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com