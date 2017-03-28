Sports Plus Rehab Center officially opens in new location

JACKSON, Tenn.-West Tennessee Healthcare officially opens its new Sports Plus location in north Jackson, along Union University Drive.

The facility relocated from along Stonebrook Place to a new 6,000 square foot building earlier this year.

“We take care of all our athletes no matter what happens, and this place is geared a lot toward taking care of their needs and getting them back to their games as quick as possible,” said Lee Ann Childress, director of the Sports Plus Rehab Center.

The new center is home to therapy services as well rehab for sports injuries.