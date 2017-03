WEATHER UPDATE

WHILE MOST OF THE AREA WILL REMAIN DRY TODAY, THERE IS THE CHANCE OF A FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY. BY WEDNESDAY EVENING SOME OF THE APPROACHING STORMS COULD BECOME SEVERE. MORE THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY WITH DRY WEATHER EXPECTED FOR SATURDAY.

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES ARE ANTICIPATED THROUGH THE WEEK. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE 70S WITH SOME AREAS WARMING INTO THE LOW 80S. LOWS WILL BE IN THE 50S MOST NIGHTS.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com