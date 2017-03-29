Daughters of the American Revolution honors area veterans

JACKSON, Tenn.-The members of the local Daughters of the American Revolution honor veterans Wednesday afternoon in Humboldt.

Members of DAR were at the West Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt to recognize the service members active during the Vietnam War. Each were given commemorative buttons to identify the type of service they provided during the war.

Many veterans said they are glad to get the recognition, unlike when they first came home many years ago.

“They have may not been acknowledged quite in a positive manner and that most of them are very grateful or happy at least that things have changed and we embrace them,” said Constance Kimbrell, vice regent of the Jackson-Madison Co. DAR.

The head regent of DAR said it was a emotional day for many.