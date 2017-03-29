Daybreak Toastmasters Club celebrates joining The Chamber

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Daybreak Toastmaster Club held a ribbon cutting in north Jackson, Wednesday.

The club has joined The Chamber to get their club’s name in the public’s ear. The Toastmasters help people overcome their fear of public speaking and they help improve your communication skills and open doors in your personal and professional life.

“When they look out into the crowd, they see people that they don’t know and they automatically shut down and we try to get them over the fear of people looking at them and actually communicate with them through words,” said Chad Hart, president of the Daybreak Toastmasters Club.

The club also helps develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn fosters self-confidence and personal growth.