Head administrator of West TN State Veterans Home leaving, taking new job in FL

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-The head administrator for the West Tennessee State Veterans Home is leaving at the end of the week.

Greg Turnbo has been at the facility since 2006. He is leaving to take the job as administrator at another facility in Florida.

Turnbo said it is tough to say goodbye.

“It’s been a tough week, I’m gonna tell ya. Seeing my staff and saying goodbye and that sort of thing has been really tough,” said Turnbo.

“Gonna be a hard fit to get somebody to replace him that can fit into his shoes,” said Edward Harries, executive director with the West Tennessee State Veterans Home.

Harries said it could take 2 weeks or 6 months to find a replacement.