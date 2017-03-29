JSCC hosts job fair to aid student, community employment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College hosts a job fair for students and community members ready to put their education into action.

“This event is about students’ futures as well as Jackson State’s role in that,” Coordinator for Student Navigation Will Shull said.

The college said spring is the busiest time of year for those helping students push toward their dreams.

“I’m looking for a better job,” one of the participants, Jaelyn Richardson, said. “I need better pay. I can’t live on what I’m making now, so hopefully I’ll find something today.”

It’s especially a busy time for the Office of Career Services.

“Students are putting in their graduation proposals, getting ready, getting resumes ready,” Coordinator of Placement and Career Services Annette Deaton said. “Many of them have been working on them throughout their studies, and they’re looking forward to going to another college or go out into the workforce.”

More than 60 vendors were set up as well as the Tennessee Career Coach’s mobile bus.

“It provides a lot of options for students to see maybe some careers they haven’t thought of, and maybe see a variety of jobs for careers they have considered,” Shull said.

It’s also a time to make sure your resume is perfect, which is one of the best pieces of advice experts said they can give.

“Oftentimes that’s the first impression an employer gets of you, and of course that’s the old cliche — the first impression is a lasting one. That’s true,” Deaton said.

Career specialists said it’s also important to know the company before your interview.

Jackson State students will graduate May 6. Students enrolling in classes can register next week.