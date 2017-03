Man arrested, accused of having marijuana in his vehicle

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.-Huntingdon police arrest a wanted man, accused of having more than 50 grams of marijuana in his vehicle.

Officers said they spotted Adrian Nesbitt after he pulled into the Walmart parking lot, knowing he was wanted in Carroll County.

Police said a search of his car turned up the marijuana.

He was booked on theft, vandalism, aggravated burglary and drug charges.