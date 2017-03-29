Man shot by Jackson officer at cemetery now faces assault charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who was shot by a Jackson police officer in a local cemetery has been charged with aggravated assault in the incident.

David M. Wyatt is accused of pointing a handgun at an officer during the March 18 incident at Ridgecrest Cemetery, according to court documents.

Police responded to the cemetery around 11 a.m. for a report of a suicidal man with a gun. When they arrived, they made contact with a man later identified as Wyatt armed with a silver handgun.

Officers and Wyatt’s family members followed him through the cemetery as he walked past several people including a military honor guard preparing for a funeral, according to an affidavit.

After refusing multiple orders from police to drop his weapon, police say Wyatt pointed the gun at an officer. The officer then shot Wyatt.

Wyatt is charged with aggravated assault.