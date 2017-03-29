Police say ‘Blue Lives Matter’ phone scam hits Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan police are warning residents about another scam in Gibson County.

A few residents in Milan have received calls from a scammer saying they were collecting donations for officers hurt in the line of duty. According to complaints, “Blue lives matter” even appeared on the caller ID.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers says this is not Milan police and not to give out money or personal information.

“They didn’t lose any money,” Chief Sellers said of the residents who got the suspicious calls. “And we’re just trying to get the word out to the public, make sure they understand and know we don’t solicit money by phone.”

If you get a call like this, it is not from the Milan Police Department. Call the police station at 731-686-3309 if you have any questions.