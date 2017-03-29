Runners gear up for Andrew Jackson Marathon this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Runners will travel to Jackson this weekend for the 45th annual Andrew Jackson Marathon. This year, the course takes runners through a different part of the city.

Bill Akin, 69, signed up for the half marathon and the full marathon. “I’m going to do one of the two,” he said. “I’ll tell you at 13.”

Race organizers said 330 people from more than a dozen states signed up to run this year. Of those, 75 plan to tackle the full 26.2 miles. The rest will attempt 13.1 miles.

“We expect it to be more of an event than just a race,” Race Director Danny Crossett said.

For the first time this year, runners will start and finish in downtown Jackson. The course carries runners through the LANA neighborhood, midtown and up near Interstate 40 and back.

“We think it will showcase Jackson better and draw more people,” Crossett said.

Jackson Chamber President/CEO Kyle Spurgeon said the race pumps hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy. “You’re bringing people to this community,” he said. “A lot of those folks are spending the night. They eat in restaurants. They’re buying gas.”

The Andrew Jackson Marathon started in 1972. Organizers said it is the oldest marathon in the state.

“I have run 14 marathons, and I know eight of those have been here,” Akin said.

The race kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

Organizers said there will be food trucks, vendors, jumpers, a beer garden and music at the finish line. Proceeds from the race go to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.