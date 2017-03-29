Tennessee House panel kills permitless concealed gun bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A panel of Tennessee House lawmakers has voted down legislation that would’ve let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday voted against the bill by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough.

Currently, Tennessee requires people to get a permit to carry a handgun in public, either openly or concealed. Obtaining a permit requires first completing a handgun safety course.

Last year, the state Safety Department revoked or suspended 2,401 permits and denied 2,652 applications.

The NRA says 12 states currently let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.