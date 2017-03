WEATHER UPDATE

TODAY’S WEATHER IS EXPECTED TO BE DRY TODAY. A LINE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING TO THE WEST IS EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO THE AREA AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT BRINGING THUNDERSTORMS. A FEW COULD BE SEVERE. THE GREATEST THREAT WILL BE FROM WINDS, HAIL AND POSSIBLY A FEW TORNADOES. ON THURSDAY ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE WEATHER WILL MOVE THROUGH DURING THE AFTERNOON. DRY WEATHER WILL ARRIVE IN TIME FOR THE WEEKEND BEFORE WET CONDITIONS RETURN MONDAY AND TUESDAY.

TEMPERATURES FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAY WILL BE WARM, THEN A BRIEF COOL DOWN BEFORE WARMER HIGHS RETURN.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com