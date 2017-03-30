Fired Alamo police officer arrested again after February indictment

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A fired Alamo police officer who already has been indicted in Crockett County finds himself in more trouble.

This week, Marcus Parr was arrested in Dyer County on new charges.

Parr was let go by the Alamo Police Department in December on accusations of violating the sexual harassment policy.

After an investigation into the victims’ claims, Parr was indicted by a grand jury in February for sexual harassment and stalking of two women.

According to that indictment, the women claimed the inappropriate behavior happened in November of last year. Parr was arrested and released on $10,000 bond.

Down Highway 412 in Dyer County, the 44-year-old was arrested Tuesday for falsely identifying himself as a police officer.

The Dyer County sheriff says when a constable stopped Parr Monday, he turned on a blue light sitting on his dashboard and identified himself as an officer. On Tuesday, Parr is accused of doing the same thing when he was stopped by a Dyer County deputy for speeding. Officers found two police IDs and blue lights in his vehicle.

Parr was arraigned Thursday morning in Dyer County on two counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer. He was released on $5,000 bond

It isn’t clear how long Parr has been a police officer in West Tennessee, but pictures of him in uniform date back to 2011.

Parr’s next court appearance on his sexual harassment and stalking charges is June 2.

Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box says this is an on going investigation.

A search warrant was executed Thursday afternoon at Parr’s residence where numerous uniforms from different law enforcement agencies were found, according to the sheriff. He says police equipment was also recovered from the home.

Agencies at the scene included the Alamo Police Department, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office and Obion County Criminal interdiction officers.