Jackson Christian first private school in state to earn AdvancED STEM certification

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian is the first private school in the state to receive AdvancED STEM certification.

The school announced the certification Thursday. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The school achieved high scores in 11 indicators for the STEM Standard, according to a release from the school.

“AdvancED STEM Certification is a mark of distinction and excellence that provides institutions and programs within institutions a research-based framework and criteria for their awareness, continuous improvement and assessment of the quality, rigor and substance of their STEM educational programs,” the release states.

You can find more information about the school at www.jcseagles.org.