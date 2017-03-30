Jones Lang LaSalle wins bid for Haslam’s campus outsourcing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Real estate giant Jones Lang LaSalle has been selected as the winning bidder for Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s plan to privatize property management on the campuses of the Tennessee’s public colleges and universities.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2nwO7Dh ) the Chicago-based company that already manages a large number of general state government buildings beat out proposals by Aramark and Compass Group.

It’s not yet clear how many campuses will choose to participate in the privatization plan. Final cost details won’t be known until the five-year contract is signed.

The Jones Lang LaSalle proposal says the company plans to subcontract with Alabama-based Diversified Maintenance for janitorial and housekeeping services, and with Pennsylvania-based BrightView Landscapes for grounds keeping and landscaping.