Pandemonium in the courtroom as victim and suspect comes face to face

JACKSON, Tenn — Tension builds and words exchanged as a shooting victim comes face to face with the accused gunmen for the first time since the encounter that sent him to the hospital.

“I guess it’s by the grace of God. Who gets shot in the chest and lives?,” victim William Crowley said on stand.

Both William Currie-Anthony and Darkis Watkins are charged with robbing William Crowley and shooting him as he tried to escape.

Crowley said on stand that he remembers Watkins shooting him point blank in his chest.

Days after being released from the hospital and still on crutches he testified about what he said happened on March 19.

Crowley testified he ran into former classmate Curry and agreed to smoke with him and a friend.

He said Curry rode with him as they followed Watkins, who he said he did not know, back to what he thought was an apartment.

“He hopped in the backseat and he pulled his first gun. Mr. Curry pulled his first gun,” Crowley said.

He said when they got to the area of Prospect Avenue, Watkins hopped in the car and they demanded money. Then he said bullets began to fly inside the car.

After his testimony, Crowley can be heard saying ‘have fun in the pen’, bursting the tension in the room like a balloon.