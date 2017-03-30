Shooting suspect escorted from courtroom after confrontation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two suspects charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital faced a judge Thursday.

William Currie-Anthony had to be escorted out of the courtroom by officers after the alleged victim left the stand.

Currie-Anthony and Darkis Watkins are accused of robbing a man on Prospect Avenue on March 19 and then shooting him as he tried to run away.

The case has now been moved to the grand jury.

We’ll have more on the courtroom outburst on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10.