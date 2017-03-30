Supt. Ruffin meet with parents in Community Forum

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Verna Ruffin met with parents in a community forum, Monday evening.

They met to talk specifically about Pope Elementary School and the district abandoning plans to turn it into a K through 8 school.

Dr. Ruffin told parents and community members the school will remain a K through 6.

Those in attendance voiced concerns of broken promises but said they remain hopeful a new school will be built in the northeast portion of Jackson-Madison County.

“It’s important, critical moment right now that our parents speak with our board members as well as with the county commissioners to let them know what they feel and how they feel about the community in which they live,” said Superintendent Ruffin.

Dr. Ruffin urged the parents to continue to voice their desire for a new school to the school board and county commission.