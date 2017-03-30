Tennessee governor announces reward in 2016 killing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the beating death of a 72-year-old cancer patient in West Tennessee.

In a statement released Wednesday, Haslam’s office said the reward is tied to the case of Anita J. Rieben.

Officials say Rieben was killed in her home in the Tipton County city of Munford in February 2016. She was found with blunt force trauma injuries.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Munford Police Department are investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.