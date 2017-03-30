TSWA girl all-state rosters announced

JACKSON, Tenn — The girls Tennessee Sports Writer Association all state selections were announced. From the West Tennessee area, we had eight girls make the cut.

Anna Jones from USJ was the lone D2 selection as she led her Bruins to the state title game.

In class A TCA’s Brynne Lytle, Huntingdon’s Jessica Keith, Greenfield’s freshman standout Tess Darby and Middleton’s Chelsey Perry who averaged a double double were all able to make the cut.

In class AA, South Sides sophomore Q Miller, Haywood’s Jamirah Shutes and Chester County’s Paige Pipkin joining her future Skyhawk teammate Perry on this list.