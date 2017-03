WEATHER UPDATE

THE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE QUIET FOR NOW, BUT LATER WE CAN EXPECT TO SEE SOME THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPMENT AND SOME OF THE STORMS MAY BE SEVERE. THE GREATEST THREATS ARE WINDS, LARGE HAIL AND A CHANCE OF ONE OR TWO TORNADOES. THE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT SHOULD COME TO AN END LATER TONIGHT AND TEMPERATURES WILL COOL. TOMORROW HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 60S WITH MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.

THE WEEKEND WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY SATURDAY WITH A HIGH OF 73…SUNDAY COULD BE RAINY AND MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH SUNDAY 75.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com