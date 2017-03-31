Boys all-state teams announced

JACKSON, Tenn — Haywood had two players get named all state in class 2-A, Dedric Boyd and Tristan Jarrett. Staying in class 2-A Fayette Ware’s Quatarius York and Camden’s Hunter Vick.

In class-A, Union City’s Parker Stewart who’s signed with Ole Miss, Humboldt’s Jarred Walker who led his team to the state tournament and Middleton’s Montrez Jones.

The only player in division two happened to be USJ’s Brandon Craig who averaged close to a double double with 18 points and 8 rebounds.