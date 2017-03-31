Dinner kicks off Saturday’s Andrew Jackson Marathon

JACKSON, Tenn.-In preparation for Saturday’s Andrew Jackson marathon, the runners were given a great meal, Friday evening.

At The Lift, runners were served a pasta dinner. The Jackson Chamber is trying to make the marathon a whole weekend event.

Runners from all over gathered and met one another to prepare for a great cause.

“What’s happening is this race, is it’s growing and turning into more of an event and more of an all weekend type event so tonight’s the pasta dinner, tomorrow’s the race,” said President and CEO of the Jackson Chamber, Kyle Spurgeon.

Proceeds from the marathon will benefit the Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

The chamber hopes to continue this event every year.