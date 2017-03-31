Former Memphis officer gets 20 years for killing her wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A former Memphis police officer convicted of killing her wife in a domestic dispute has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 36-year-old Jaselyn Grant was sentenced by a judge Friday in a Memphis court. She also received a concurrent sentence of four years in prison for aggravated assault.

Grant was convicted in February of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Keara Crowder.

The shooting occurred in November 2014 at their home. Crowder was shot multiple times and died at a hospital.

Authorities say the couple, who were married in Illinois, were in the midst of a breakup, and Crowder had started seeing another woman.

In testimony, Grant said Crowder threatened to kill her and pointed a gun at her.