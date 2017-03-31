A.J. Merriweather shined on the national stage

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A.J. Merriweather took the world by storm in this years college slam dunk contest. Merriweather was trending on twitter Thursday night, even getting tweeted at by rapper Lil Wayne as he acknowledged his hops. The former Hawk was soaring through the air committing assault on the rim, but he didn’t do all that last night just for himself.

“It was just bigger than me, I had my wrist taped and it had Jackson on it,” Merriweather said. “You know I just wanted to put Jackson on the map man, it’s a lot of young talent, a lot of potential in Jackson that can grow man, they just don’t have the connection.”

Merriweather is set to graduate in May and then pursue a professional basketball career.