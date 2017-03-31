Jackson Service League holds annual “Boots, Bands and Bingo” fundraiser

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-The Jackson Service League held their annual Boots, Bands and Bingo fundraiser, Friday evening.

There was a catered dinner and the musical guest for the night was the Kimberlie Helton Band. The night was filled with dancing, food and fun.

“We give away over 30,000 dollars every year so this is just one way that you can come out and support this and you are giving back to Jackson,” said Caitlin Roach, publicity chair for the Jackson Service League.

The event, now in its 8th year was held to raise money for different charities that help with family, women and children. The league was founded in 1952.