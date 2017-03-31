Multi-jurisdictional investigation leads to burglary and forgery arrest

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after weeks of investigation into burglaries in multiple counties.

Jeremy Willis was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office after a multi-jurisdictional investigation into burglaries across West Tennessee.

“On March 13th we received a report of a burglary. When officers responded the house had been broken into by prying open the back door,” Captain Tracey Grisham said.

Other than a description of the car Willis was driving, investigators said the trail had gone cold until a local cashier noticed something unusual.

“The individual goes to a store here in Lexington PD jurisdiction and writes a check he had stolen from a house in Chester County,” Captain Grisham said.

After getting a tag number, investigators were able to arrest Willis in his McKenzie home, finding a number of stolen items.

“When he broke into that house he stole guns, computers, jewelry, medications, and a large suitcase,” Captain Grisham said.

Investigators said this investigation is not over. They believe there are other victims in other counties, and are asking for help.

“There is somewhere in the neighborhood of 11 long guns that the man admits they are stolen but none of those serial numbers came back to either county in this jurisdiction. Weakley County didn’t find any of their guns that were missing We still don’t know where those guns came from,” Captain Grisham said.

Willis has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, and forgery. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond, but Captain Grisham said he will most likely be facing charges in other counties as well.