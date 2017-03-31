New program provides rides for seniors in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new ride service hopes to keep local seniors on the move. The program pairs volunteers with elderly adults.

Getting to and from appointments can be difficult for old adults. It is something Patti Simpson said she worries about for the future. “You can only impose on friends and family so much,” Simpson said.

A new program with the Southwest Tennessee Development District, called MyRide West Tennessee, pairs volunteers with seniors age 60 and older. A volunteer picks the senior up, takes him or her to their appointment, the grocery store, the pharmacy, somewhere within Madison County, and then brings the person home.

“We want to provide this for them so they can still continue in their daily activities and still feel part of their community,” SWTDD MyRide West Tennessee Director Keita Cole said.

Cole said it is a more one on one approach. “It’s not a pick you up, drop you off situation,” she said. “It’s more they stay with them and help them.”

Seniors would pay a $25 fee every year to use the service. That covers the first three rides. Every round trip ride after that costs $2.

Cole said seniors must be able to walk and volunteers must have a clean background, driving record and proof of insurance.

“It would be perfect because there’s so many people that shouldn’t drive,” Patrick Kehoss, of Jackson, said.

Some said they might consider using the service in the future.

“I’m 74 now and years are catching up with me,” Jerry Davis, of Jackson, said.

“That would be awesome,” Simpson said. “I’d certainly do it when I get there.”

Cole said they plan to test the program in April and then officially launch in May.

If you want to volunteer or ride contact the Southwest Tennessee Development District at 731-668-6420. You can also email Cole at kcole@swtdd.org.

The Southwest Tennessee Development District will host a community forum about the new program April 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their office located at 102 E. College Street in Jackson.