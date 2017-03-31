Road crews prepare to close streets for Saturday’s Andrew Jackson Marathon

JACKSON, Tenn.- Preparations are underway across the city of Jackson as road crew begin closing lanes for the Andrew Jackson marathon.

The eastbound lane of Old Hickory Boulevard, from Russell Road to Wallace Road and the westbound lane of Carriage House Drive from Weatherford Square to Wiley Parker Road will be closed until 2 p.m., Saturday.

Lafayette Street from Shannon Street to Airways Boulevard and Market Street from Lafayette Street to Union Avenue will also be shut down from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.

“We are setting out cones and barrels for the traffic. Our number one goal is for the safety of everyone. So that’s what we’re working on,” said

Leonard Watlington with the city’s Traffic Sign Department.

Runners hit the streets starting at 7, Saturday morning.