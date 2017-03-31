State audit finds more than $1 million overpayments in Medicare claims to JMC General Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.-A state audit finds an almost a million and a half dollar discrepancy that Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has been told to repay.

The office of inspector general reviewed 200 medicare claims paid to the hospital between 2013 and 2015, finding problems with 59 of them.

Auditors said the hospital lacked the proper controls to prevent improper billing, resulting in $ 1.4 million in overpayments.

In a release, the hospital said it agrees 35 of the 59 claims had errors and has refunded almost half a million dollars, but it said it will appeal the other 24.

To read the summary of the Office of Inspector General’s audit, https://oig.hhs.gov/oas/reports/region4/41504042.asp

To read the hospital’s full statement, https://oig.hhs.gov/oas/reports/region4/41504042.pdf