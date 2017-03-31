Teams arrive to cook-off at Blues Hog BBQ Festival

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Grills fill the front lawn of Green Acres RV Park in Hardin County for a big weekend.

“That’s halfway between Savannah and Pickwick. We’re expecting 61 teams to show up. There are a hundred judges that come, lots of folks coming in for barbeque, and of course catfish here in Savannah, Tennessee,” Director of Hardin County Tourism Beth Pippin said.

Teams will show off their Kansas-style barbeque skills. Peter Golob is cooking with Extra Mile BBQ, a team all the way from Cincinnati.

“We cook chicken, ribs, pork shoulder, and brisket, and Saturday turning times are generally at 12 for chicken, 12:30 for ribs, 1:00 pork shoulder, and 1:30 brisket,” Golob said.

Chamber Director Marilee Tice knows how important events like this are to the community.

“Lots of visitors from the tri-state area, all the way from Memphis to Nashville, so we’re really glad to have visitors here to shop with us locally, and to see what we have going on here in Hardin County,” Tice said.

Tice said the weekend is expected to draw thousands.

As for Golob, his team has not taken home a win just yet this year, but he is hoping the judges will be impressed. “This could be the one,” Golob said.

Events start Saturday morning at the Cherry Mansion for the Governor’s Breakfast with re-enactors.

Admission into the barbeque festival is free, but vendors will be on hand with other food items.

For more information, click here to check out the Blues Hog BBQ and Music Fest website.