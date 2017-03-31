Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Randa Pratt

MAURY CITY, Tenn. — Randa Pratt has been in the classroom for 13 years. She has taught middle school, 4th grade, and now ESL (English as a Second Language) at Maury City Elementary School.

She took the opportunity to teach these students, saying spending time with them is one of her favorite things to do.

“Just being able to spend time with them, and sometimes because of standardized testing, our focus gets shifted off of that, but I try to always come back to spending time with them and having great interactions with them,” Pratt said.

Pratt has small groups of students from all grades, and makes lesson plans for each of them.

As she spends one-on-one time with each of them, she loves seeing their personality come out.

Pratt said as a teacher, prioritizing is important, and not to lose focus of what matters.

“Always put your family, God first, family, then work, but what you’ll find is as you spend time with these kids, they kind of become your family, so it’s kind of thrown into that category, but don’t let the paperwork overwhelm you,” Pratt said.

Pratt received her bachelor’s degree from Union University and her master’s from Trevecca Nazarene University.

She is now eligible to be Educator of the Month. Starting in April, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, go to www.seehowitaddsup.com