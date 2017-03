WEATHER UPDATE

DRY WEATHER IS ANTICIPATED ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH TODAY AND SATURDAY. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE MID 60S TO LOWER 70S TODAY, APPROACHING 80 DEGREES IN SOME AREAS ON SATURDAY. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL GENERALLY BE IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN TO THE FORECAST LATE SATURDAY NIGHT, OVERSPREADING THE MID-SOUTH SUNDAY AND MONDAY. ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE DURING THIS TIME, WITH AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES LARGELY IN THE 70S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

