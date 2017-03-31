Whitehall Pre-K hosts visitors at Nova Elementary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents, politicians, a school board member and employees with the Jackson-Madison County School System visited Whitehall Pre-K students on Friday.

The program moved to the former Nova Elementary School in January after hail damaged their building in December.

Visitors got to check out the facility and learn more about the program.

“Here they have their own portables, room for tricycles, room for movement, room for proper therapies,” Jennifer Horner, a special education teacher, said.

“We would love to stay here.,” Bonnie Pipkin, a teacher, said. “Nova has been empty for a year and this is a wonderful building.”

One parent spoke to the group about how the program has helped her child.

The district has said in the past it hopes to get the roof repairs at Whitehall and move back this summer.