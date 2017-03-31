Wonderful Weather to Kick Off the Weekend

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. Friday

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s are somewhat of a nice way to end the workweek! High pressure will keep our weather dry for now but we’re watching another area of low pressure that could move into the region by Sunday evening. That and a potential for frost at the end of the first week of April are only some of the highlights in the 7-day forecast!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s. It’s not inconceivable for temperatures to drop to the upper 30s in northwest Tennessee but a frost does not look likely tonight. Skies will gradually become clearer by sunrise at 6:42 a.m. Saturday.



Clear skies are forecast for tomorrow! Temperatures will start out in the lower 40s at the Andrew Jackson Marathon but by noon, temperatures will return to the lower 60s. Expect the tranquil weather to stick around through Sunday morning before showers and thunderstorms start returning to the Mid-South by Sunday night.

