Experiment of the Week: Capture Your Shadow

Capture Your Shadow

INGREDIENTS

Blank Canvas

Glow-In-The-Dark Paint

Bright Flash Light

Wax Paper

Construction Paper

Plastic Wrap

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Paint the blank canvas with the glow-in-the-dark paint. Allow the canvas to dry.

STEP 2: Shine the bright flash light through a piece of wax paper, construction paper, and plastic wrap. What happened? Which object is considered translucent, transparent, and opaque? Why?

STEP 3: Place your hand on the canvas, shine the bright flash light over your hand, turn off the bright flash light, remove your hand, and observe. What happened? Why?

EXPLANATION

The glow-in-the-dark paint absorbs light and then re-emits the light over a period of time, causing the canvas to glow. Your hand stops the light from reaching the paint, therefore preventing that area from glowing, making it look as if your shadow was captured. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”