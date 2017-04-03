Flag at local hospital honors organ & tissue donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — April is National Donate Life Month. Members of the community recognized organ and tissue donors and recipients on Monday.

“Well, I was basically fixing to die,” Mike Montgomery said.

Montgomery received a life-saving liver transplant in June 2015. “I was real sick and, you know, here I am now alive and kicking,” he said.

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital raised a flag Monday in honor of recipients like Montgomery and the donors who gave them a second chance at life.

“They give a gift at a time of tragedy that can give life to someone else,” Sharon Pakis with Tennessee Donor Services said.

Allen Turner lost his wife of 19 years in January 2016. “She liked to draw,” he said. “She enjoyed cats. She loved cats.”

Turner’s wife donated her organs after passing away. He said meeting recipients helps bring closure. “It’s a good feeling to know that she helped someone and that their life can continue as well,” Turner said.

Tennessee Donor Services said only 37 percent of Tennesseans are registered organ and tissue donors.

West Tennessee Healthcare Interim CEO/COO James Ross said there are more than 120,000 people across the country waiting for transplants. “Learn about organ donation,” Ross said. “Educate yourself about organ donation and then share your wishes with your loved ones.”

Montgomery wanted to thank the family he said saved his life. “I don’t know who they were, but I feel like I know them,” he said.

The organ and tissue donation flag will fly outside the hospital for the entire month of April.

The group also released balloons during Monday’s event.

If you are interested in becoming an organ donor, visit donatelifetn.org.