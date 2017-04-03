Henry County works to restore power after strong winds rip through area

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Straight-line winds ripped through parts of West Tennessee Sunday night, leaving thousands without power.

Many Henry County residents woke up Monday without power after WBBJ Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners said winds over 40 mph blew through the area.

“Around midnight last night we had a kind of strange wind event that occurred,” Henry County EMA Director Ron Watkins said.

The winds caused extensive damage across the county, downing trees and power lines along with damaging buildings, including the dome on the courthouse clock tower.

“Winds picked up and just kept blowing very hard for around an hour or so,” Watkins said. “Sustained wind gusts were up to 53 miles per hour last night.”

Schools were closed Monday due to the damage. Officials say around 4,000 residents were without power after the storm.

“It ranks up there with one of the top storms we have had. As far as pole count, last night was probably the most pole count we have had this year,” Cole Edwards with the Board of Public Utilities said.

Emergency officials say they had around 20 utility poles downed during the storm and have had crews working through the night to restore power, even borrowing help from neighboring counties.

“We have had outside crews come in from Lexington, Tennessee, as well as Benton County Electric system in Camden, Tennessee, that’s come in and helped us,” Edwards said.

Officials said all power should be restored by Monday night.

There was a wind advisory that went into effect just after 10 o’clock Sunday night.